Beattyville couple bounces back after historic flood, but stress has taken its toll

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 told the story of a Beattyville couple devastated by the flood waters in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year – the wife, Sonya Fox, losing her business of more than 30 years.

Well now, they’ve bounced back, but stress has taken its toll.

“One person’s going through something everybody’s definitely pitching in,” Chantel Bowman, a hairdresser and cosmetologist at ‘Hair Village,’ Fox’s salon, said. “We come together as a community. I can’t even describe the individuals that have helped her during the process, but they definitely were here every day.”

That help extended beyond cleaning up. Once Fox and her husband, Tommy, realized the shop was a total loss, they knew they had to move, or close. However, a close friend had different plans.

“Teresa, which she lives right here, she was like, ‘you guys can put a shop on my land,’” Bowman said.

“I’m just tickled to death she’s up there – another sister to me,” Teresa York said.

York met the Fox’s years ago. She said she often visited the salon with her mother. York is also a part of the Tri-Community Fire and Rescue Team, so when she saw the devastation, she had to help.

“My niece and I went down there and we just started helping her out and it was kinda hard for her to get back on her feet after six or seven feet of water,” York said.

York offered the Fox’s her land – rent free.

“I just wanted to help her out,” York said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

The salon is just outside the city limits now.

Fox said she’s grateful for all the help they’ve been given.

The setbacks haven’t been easy though. Tommy is currently in the hospital for heart complications. Fox said he was already having problems, but the stress of the last few months made it worse.

Bowman says Tommy has been Fox’s rock.

“He’ll be there,” Bowman said. “He’ll do whatever he has to do and I just think that they make a great team.”

A team rooted in a strong community.