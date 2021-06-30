AAA provides holiday travel tips to ensure vehicles are road ready

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday, AAA of the Bluegrass has a few tips for you.

According to AAA of the Bluegrass, nearly 48 million people nationwide are expected to travel this Independence Day weekend. Of that number, 90% will be driving. AAA says before you head out, there are a few things to check to make sure your vehicle is road ready.

Jed Bowles, AAA Fleet Manager in Lexington, said, “Definitely tires first. Now you also want to check your battery, make sure it’s working. The summer is actually worse for batteries than the winter time. So, the focus should be there on making sure you’ve got a battery that’s still operating properly. And then thirdly I would say you wanna make sure again that all the fluids are topped off, that you’ve got enough equipment if something were to go wrong and you’d be on the side of the road. Whether it be water, or you know, a cell phone charger, whatever you need because, you know, it’s just good to be prepared.”