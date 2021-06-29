Winchester Industrial Park welcomes new manufacturing facility

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Winchester area will see a boost to the workforce as Infiltrator Water Technologies opens a new facility at the Winchester Industrial Park.

Infiltrator Water Technologies is a manufacturer of products for the decentralized water and wastewater industries. This new facility will help with its manufacture of EZflow, a drainfield product made of geosynthetic aggregate and designed to be an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional stone and pipe drainfields.

The 36,000 square foot building will include five production lines, making it the largest EZflow facility. The new facility also brings almost 30 new jobs to the area. According to the manufacturer, half of the positions are still unfilled.

“We’re excited to leverage our current engineering and technical resources based at the current Infiltrator Winchester operations to advance operations at this new EZflow facility,” said Roy Moore, Executive Vice President of Infiltrator Water Technologies. “EZflow Winchester was built with all new production equipment and will make way for efficiency advancements to be implemented at other EZflow facilities.”

Operations for EZflow Winchester began on June 1. Other EZflow manufacture locations include Dallas, TX; Monticello, IL; Phenix City, AL; Portland, OR; and Salisbury, NC.