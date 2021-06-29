Girl Scouts get major sponsor for Unstoppable Women Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road continues to establish connections with local businesses who value building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

McBrayer PLLC, a law firm headquartered in Lexington, is this year’s presenting sponsor for GSKWR’s Unstoppable Women, a monthly virtual program that brings together female trailblazers at the top of their fields and Kentucky Girl Scouts for a collection of conversations to educate and inspire future generations.

- Advertisement -

By sponsoring the Unstoppable Women Series, McBrayer is supporting a network of local women who educate and inspire the community.

McBrayer’s contribution will promote future conversations and connections between women and girls, and GSKWR encourages other businesses to join the growing network of support for Kentucky’s Unstoppable Women.

Unstoppable Women teaches girls and women to embrace their potential, explore new skills, and develop a strong sense of self. Unstoppable Women conversations showcase a variety of topics such as female entrepreneurship, well-being and women in sports.

A GSKWR older Girl Scout moderates the virtual conversation with leading Kentucky women who provide insights on their success, challenges, and how they found their true selves.

Previous conversations have featured Dr. Mary Lloyd Ireland, Orthopedic surgeon and professor, Lauren Beane, digital marketer and professional speaker, Gina H. Goings, Senior Vice President of Development for the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, among other accomplished women.

Each conversation provides GSKWR Girl Scouts with the opportunity to earn badges for their grade level. Females of all ages who strive to represent the Girl Scout values of courage, confidence and character are encouraged to join for future conversations.

The next Unstoppable Women virtual event is Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 4 p.m. featuring travel and destinations with Pat Haight, a retired professional engineer, lifetime Girl Scout and travel enthusiast, and Catherine Prather, President of the National Tour Association.

The McBrayer law firm is partnering with the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road because it values building women of courage, confidence, and character.

Founded in 1963, McBrayer PLLC represents professionals and businesses in Kentucky and throughout the United States. With offices in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, and a government relations practice in Frankfort, Kentucky, the firm provides legal counsel in a variety of expertise areas.

GSKWR is continuously seeking support from businesses and organizations who are interested in engaging with the Kentucky community. For information on sponsorship, the Unstoppable Women program and ways to help, contact Nikki Fry, GSKWR’s Annual Fund and Alumni Director at nfry@gswrc.org. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, visit https://www.gskentucky.org.