EKU hosting ASUN Conference celebration on Thursday

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University athletics will mark its first day in the ASUN Conference with a celebration for fans on Thursday, July 1.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Centre. Fans are encouraged to join us outside Buffalo Wild Wings around the fountain for the event. Limited seating will be available while fans can also bring their own lawn chairs.

The move to the ASUN Conference is about the entire community of Richmond. Fans are encouraged to visit businesses in the area before, during and after the event, including dining at Buffalo Wild Wings during the event. Fans will be able to hear and see the program from the Buffalo Wild Wings patio and the establishment will also offer beverages for sale outside their venue. It be “Buy One Get One” night at Buffalo Wild Wings.

FREE ice cream will be available courtesy of Forcht Bank while supplies last.

Speakers will include ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart, EKU President David McFaddin, director of athletics Matt Roan, football head coach Walt Wells, men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton, women’s basketball head coach Greg Todd, volleyball head coach Johnna Bazzani and baseball head coach Chris Prothro.

Upon arrival, fans are encouraged to register at the registration tents to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as autographed items from coaches and tickets to select games. It will also be the first chance in the Richmond area to pick-up a free EKU/ASUN lanyard, plus other giveaway items.

Fans can order 2021 football season tickets on Thursday as well. Fans will have a unique opportunity to order new seats for the 2021-22 men’s basketball and women’s basketball seasons before they go on sale to the general public.

Inflatables will be available for kids to enjoy throughout the evening. Cornhole games will also be available. Starting at 6:30 p.m. head coach A.W. Hamilton will lead a kid-friendly game for all ages.

Members of the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and football teams will sign autographs from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Any changes to the schedule due to weather will be announced via social media on Thursday.