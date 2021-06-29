EKU hosting ASUN Conference celebration on Thursday

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
10

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University athletics will mark its first day in the ASUN Conference with a celebration for fans on Thursday, July 1.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Centre.  Fans are encouraged to join us outside Buffalo Wild Wings around the fountain for the event.  Limited seating will be available while fans can also bring their own lawn chairs.

- Advertisement -

The move to the ASUN Conference is about the entire community of Richmond.  Fans are encouraged to visit businesses in the area before, during and after the event, including dining at Buffalo Wild Wings during the event.  Fans will be able to hear and see the program from the Buffalo Wild Wings patio and the establishment will also offer beverages for sale outside their venue.  It be “Buy One Get One” night at Buffalo Wild Wings.

FREE ice cream will be available courtesy of Forcht Bank while supplies last.

Speakers will include ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart, EKU President David McFaddin, director of athletics Matt Roan, football head coach Walt Wells, men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton, women’s basketball head coach Greg Todd, volleyball head coach Johnna Bazzani and baseball head coach Chris Prothro.

Upon arrival, fans are encouraged to register at the registration tents to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as autographed items from coaches and tickets to select games.  It will also be the first chance in the Richmond area to pick-up a free EKU/ASUN lanyard, plus other giveaway items.

Fans can order 2021 football season tickets on Thursday as well.  Fans will have a unique opportunity to order new seats for the 2021-22 men’s basketball and women’s basketball seasons before they go on sale to the general public.

Inflatables will be available for kids to enjoy throughout the evening.  Cornhole games will also be available.  Starting at 6:30 p.m. head coach A.W. Hamilton will lead a kid-friendly game for all ages.

Members of the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and football teams will sign autographs from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Any changes to the schedule due to weather will be announced via social media on Thursday.

Previous articleArtists, city officials celebrate new program tapping into creativity
Next articleConference shows changing business approach to addiction, recovery
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com