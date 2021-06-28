Troopers ask help finding missing Pike County teen

PHELPS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP Post 9 was contacted Sunday, June 27, 2021, regarding a missing juvenile in Pike County.

The initial investigation indicated 17-year-old Cheyann Hatfield, of Phelps, Ky., was last seen on June 27, 2021 on an old strip mining road between the Phelps and Blackberry communities of Pike County.

She is described as 5’6” tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Hatfield was last seen operating a green 2002 Kawasaki KX 125 and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Cody Stiltner.