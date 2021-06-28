Three women taken to hospital after shooting, stabbing at Coolavin Apartments in Lexington

Veronica Jean Seltzer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Three women were taken to the hospital Monday after a shooting and stabbing at Coolavin Apartments in Lexington.

Police say they went to the apartments around 7 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

Officers say multiple women got into a fight. One was armed with a knife and another was armed with a gun. One woman ended up getting stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another woman had a laceration. She was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third woman was shot and was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating to see if anyone should be charged.

