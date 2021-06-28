Hot and humid start to week with rain chances

The start of the week highs will be near 90 with feel-like temperatures pushing the triple digits on Tuesday. A chance for afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain increases on Thursday as a cold front moves through. Break from the heat and humidity as we head into the Fourth of July weekend. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
MONDAY – Partly sunny, afternoon storms, highs near 89.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, storm early, lows near 71.
