Shooting at Lexington gas station under police investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.
According to authorities, a call came in around 4:19 p.m. about multiple shots fired at the Marathon gas station on Lansdowne Drive at the intersection with Tartan Drive. At the scene, police located multiple shell casings.
Two uninvolved cars, the Marathon building and a gas pump were hit during the incident. No injuries were reported.
Police are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting. Authorities also believe a gray passenger car and a black passenger car were involved as well.