Shooting at Lexington gas station under police investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a call came in around 4:19 p.m. about multiple shots fired at the Marathon gas station on Lansdowne Drive at the intersection with Tartan Drive. At the scene, police located multiple shell casings.

- Advertisement -

Two uninvolved cars, the Marathon building and a gas pump were hit during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting. Authorities also believe a gray passenger car and a black passenger car were involved as well.