Film documents seldom told story of unit of Black women in WWII, showing in KY

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Have you heard of the Six-Triple-Eight?

It was the only unit of Black women to serve in Europe during World War II; 18 of them were from Kentucky.

Not a lot of people know about the unit, but a film shown today at EKU in Richmond Monday might change that.

Film producer and veteran Elizabeth Helm-Frazier said she couldn’t be more humbled bringing the story of the Six-Triple-Eight to the big screen.

“They are patriot pioneers,” Helm-Frazier said. “What comes to mind is – when I look at them, look at that picture – grace and dignity.”

The Six-Triple-Eight was made up of 855 Black women. The unit was sent to clear more than 17-million pieces of backlogged mail so soldiers could keep in touch with their loves ones back home. The film chronicles the sexism and racism they experienced.

“These women paved the way so that I could have a much smoother career and go to the rank that I did,” Helm-Frazier said.

She said her work with the Six-Triple-Eight started with fundraising for a monument. The living survivors were invited to the dedication ceremony. She said the moment was very emotional.”

She just let out this scream that finally somebody knows what we did,” Helm-Frazier said.

She said she never intended to produce the documentary, but after the ceremony, her team decided they should interview the living survivors and share their impactful story with the world.

Joyce Mortin from Winchester was at the screening Monday. She said she knows first-hand how important the Six-Triple-Eight’s assignment was.

“My husband is a Vietnam veteran, and so as I sat there and I watched these women and I thought about when he was in Vietnam how important it was to me to get mail from him and for him to receive mail from me,” Mortin said.

