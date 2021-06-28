Crews investigate apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are investigating an overnight apartment fire in Lexington.

According to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, crews responded to the 200 block of Armstrong Mill just before midnight for the report of a fire.

- Advertisement -

Saas says that when they arrived, crews saw smoke coming from the third floor of an apartment building. Upon entering the building, they found a fire in a third floor laundry room.

According to Saas, the fire was extinguished quickly, but the room was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.