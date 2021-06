LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say two teens were shot in a shooting downtown Friday night.

They say they’re expected to be okay.

It happened at High Street and Mill Street around 11:20 p.m.

Police say one walked away from where it happened to the Pavilion before he and the other teen were taken to the hospital.

There aren’t any suspects in the shooting at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police.