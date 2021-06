ROWAN COUNTY CORONER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rowan County Coroner said a man died in a crash on Cave Run Lake Saturday evening.

The coroner says the victim, 43-year-old Joseph Reed, was driving a jet ski when it crashed into a boat around 6:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

He was transported to the hospital, but he died from his injuries, they say.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife.