Tennessee man critically injured after tractor trailer backs into him at rest stop

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is fighting for his life at UK hospital after a tractor trailer backed into him at an I-64 rest stop in Midway and then drove off.

According to the Versailles Police Department, 67-year old Gerald Sapp pulled his pickup truck over to check the oil at a rest area.

At the same time a tractor trailer was backing out and trapped him in between the truck and the bumper of his vehicle.

Police say the driver then drove away and left Sapp with serious injuries.

Right now investigators are looking at some dash cam video from another truck that was in the area.

The family says they’re not giving up easily while Sapp recovers.

“He crushed my dad he’s got blood on the back of his truck and I’m going to find him. I’m not going to stop until I find him,” says Angela Taylor, Gerald Sapp’s daughter.

Police say they’re looking for a white cab and white trailer that had been traveling westbound on I-64.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Versailles Police Department with any information.