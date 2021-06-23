State representative elected Democratic Party vice chair

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Rep. McKenzie Cantrell was elected vice chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party on Wednesday by the party’s State Central Executive Committee after being nominated to the position by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Rep. Cantrell’s election fulfills the open vice chair position that was vacated when the previous vice chair, Cassie Chambers Armstrong, resigned the position after being elected to the Louisville Metro Council.

Rep. Cantrell currently represents the 38th District in the State House, which covers much of south Louisville.

A resident of the Beechmont neighborhood, she was elected to the district in 2016. Rep. Cantrell is also a non-profit employment attorney committed to defending the rights and freedoms of Kentucky workers.

Rep. Cantrell received her law degree from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, where she represented victims of domestic violence in the school’s law clinic.

In a statement, Rep. Cantrell said she was honored to be elected as vice chair of the party.

“It is an honor to be chosen to lead my party into the future. As a state legislator and attorney, I have been proud to fight for the people of Kentucky for better wages, better working conditions and an overall safer, healthier community. The Kentucky Democratic Party stands for those same issues and that’s why I am proud to be elected as vice chair and ready to work with Chair Colmon Elridge, Gov. Andy Beshear and all Democrats across our beloved commonwealth.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said Rep. Cantrell has the experience, leadership and ethics to lead the party going forward.

“Since her election in 2016, State Representative McKenzie Cantrell has been a great representative of her district, of Louisville, and of our commonwealth as a whole. I’ve enjoyed working with her as both attorney general and as governor and I know she has what it takes to lead our party as vice chair moving forward. I know that as vice chair, Rep. Cantrell will work every day to elect Democrats committed to public education, access to quality and affordable healthcare and good paying jobs.”

In a statement, KDP Chair Colmon Elridge said Rep. Cantrell will be a great partner to work with.

“I am excited to start working with Rep. Cantrell as vice chair! Her experience, as a state representative and her work as a non-profit attorney, is a vital one to bring to party leadership. I can’t wait to learn her ideas for the party, to collaborate and to work with Rep. Cantrell and the whole party in order to elect more Democrats!”