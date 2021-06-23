Pedestrian injured when hit by car on busy downtown street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pedestrian was injured Wednesday afternoon when hit buy a car on a busy downtown street.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of West High Street and South Broadway, according to police. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when hit by the car, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with what first responders described as “minor” injuries to the foot, back and head, according to police.

The driver of the car was cited for not having insurance.