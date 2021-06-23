Minor bedroom fire results in injury: Fire Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A small fire was limited to a bedroom at a Lexington apartment complex just before noon Wednesday.

According to the department, firefighters responded to 1143 Centre Parkway at 11:57 a.m. for a report of a fire in a bedroom. The fire was still smoldering when crews arrived.

One person reported injuries but were not transported to a hospital, the fire department said.

A fire investigator responded to the scene, so the origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.

A few minutes later, fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Waller Avenue and South Broadway for the report of a possible gas leak.

Columbia Gas responded to the scene and handled the situation. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.