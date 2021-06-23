GoPuff continues expansion with Liquor Barn purchase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Businesswire) – Gopuff, a food and consumer products delivery service, has purchased Liquor Barn, one of Kentucky’s leading independent chains of beer, wine and liquor stores, from private equity firm Blue Equity.

The deal, which provides Gopuff with access to Liquor Barn’s infrastructure, established customer base, and unique product assortment, accelerates Gopuff’s scale and its leadership in the Instant Needs category.