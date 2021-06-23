Fayette County student among State Merit Winners of 3M Young Scientist Challenge

SILVER SPRING, Md. & ST. PAUL, Minn. (WTVQ/Press Release) – 3M and Discovery Education has announced 30 State Merit Winners in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

Among those winners of the nation’s premier middle school science competition was Karthika Hariprasad from Jessie M Clark Middle School in Fayette County. She won for her “Environment Friendly Disposable Gloves” project.

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge asks students in grades 5-8 to identify an everyday problem in their community or the world and submit a one- to two-minute video communicating the science behind their solution. An esteemed and diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness.

“The 3M Young Scientist Challenge demonstrates the transformative power of young minds to address global challenges by combining their unique and diverse perspectives on innovation, creativity, and a passion for a better world,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer, 3M. “This year’s state merit winners prove the efficacy of STEM thinking. We are proud of this year’s competitors and remain committed to building greater STEM-equity that unlocks the power of people, ideas, and science and imagines what’s possible.”

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes this year’s 30 State Merit Winners, which were selected for their passion for STEM, innovation, and superb communication skills. Each State Merit Winner receives special recognition on the challenge website, along with a special technology prize pack.

“The 2021 State Merit Winners have distinguished themselves with their ability to demonstrate the power of applying STEM knowledge in the pursuit of bettering the world,” said Lori McFarling, president of corporate partnerships and social impact at Discovery Education. “We applaud their ingenuity and salute 3M’s continued leadership in bringing real-world STEM engagement, opportunities, and inspiration like the Young Scientist Challenge to students everywhere.”

For more information about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, visit YoungScientistLab.com.