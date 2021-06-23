Couple’s challenge is for others to help the needy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Scott County couple wanted to make a big difference.

So after talking to one of the administrators at the Amen House food pantry at church one day, they decided to donate literally a ton of food to help the needy in the community.

And they have promised to donate more.

In fact, they are challenging others in the community to contribute what they can to make a difference. The reward is worth even more than the gift.

“It’s very heart warming in any circumstance and we’re just very pleased to be in a position to be able to do that,” said Mark Smith, a developer in Georgetown and surrounding areas.

“And there’s nothing worse than being hungry and you can’t tell by looking at somebody that they are hungry. So we may never know people who we have helped. One meal or a couple of meals maybe they’ll feel full and have the energy to go on with their lives,” added Andi Smith, Mark’s wife and an executive with Central State Bank.

Summer is one of the worst times for food pantries because donations drop off and pick back up during winter holidays. But the need doesn’t go away.

To meet the Smiths’ challenge, call the Amen House Food Pantry in Georgetown at 502-863-5305.