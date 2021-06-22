Lexington-Fayette County Health Department names new director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a months-long search, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has a new director.
Tuesday, the health board announced Dr. Joan Duwve will replace Dr. Kraig Hambaugh, who is retiring.
A search committee’s recommended Duwve, who is currently a consultant for the Kansas Department of Health and has been a top health official in South Carolina and Indiana.
She was named the state health director in Ohio last summer but then rejected the job because of threats and armed protests against the prior health director related to COVID decisions.