UPDATE: Officials provide statement regarding conviction of Pulaski County constables

UPDATE, POSTED 6:27 P.M. MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021:

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials have released a statement regarding the conviction of two Pulaski County constables.

Michael Wallace, 47, of Bronston and Gary Baldock, 56, of Somerset were convicted of violating the civil rights of persons within Pulaski County, and of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“This case is a disgraceful example of a grave betrayal of trust, a profound violation of the rights of others, and a real danger to our community,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “When those charged with enforcing the law and protecting the public turn instead to corruption, self-interest, and violating the rights of others, that does enduring damage to our communities. It also undermines the hard work and true dedication of so many. I want to thank the FBI and our trial team for the hard work and dedication that lead to these guilty verdicts.”

“As evidenced by the jury’s guilty verdict, the actions of the two Pulaski County constables were not only harmful to the individuals they swore under oath to protect, but they also undermined public trust and confidence in law enforcement,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. “The FBI will not tolerate those who abuse their authority for their own personal gain and is committed to rooting out public corruption at all level.”

The verdict was announced jointly by Acting United States Attorney Shier and Special Agent in Charge Brown.

Wallace and Baldock will appear for sentencing on October 18, 2021. They each face up to 10 years for the civil rights convictions; Baldock faces up to 20 years for the methamphetamine conviction; and Wallace faces a minimum of five years, up to 40 years, for the methamphetamine conviction.

According to the statement, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.

UPDATE, POSTED 7:17 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021:

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After about four hours of deliberations on Friday, a federal jury found two Pulaski County constables guilty of conspiring to violate people’s civil rights and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to media reports.

Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock are scheduled to be sentenced in October of this year, according to reports. Appeals are possible, according to reports.

The two men were arrested in March of last year. Gary Baldock was involved in a shootout with the FBI during his arrest. An agent and Baldock were both wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Wallace and Baldock were charged with conspiring to violate the constitutional rights of people by searching their homes without proper cause and taking money or other property from them, according to court records.

They were also accused of planting meth on people and places as part of a scheme to conduct illegal searches and seizures, according to court records.

Both men maintain their innocence.

UPDATE, POSTED 8 p.m. THURSDAY, JUNE 17, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal judge on Thursday declined to dismiss charges against two Pulaski County constables on trial for allegedly violating people’s rights through improper searches and seizures, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Defense attorneys for Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock claimed the federal prosecutor hadn’t put on enough evidence at trial this week against the two men, according to the report.

The attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier to acquit the two constables rather than allow a jury to decide their fate, according to the report.

Judge Wier ruled there was sufficient evidence to allow a jury to decide the case, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Wallace and Baldock are charged with conspiring to violate people’s rights and with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it by allegedly planting the drug on people, according to court records.

Defense attorneys argue Wallace and Baldock never planted any drugs on anyone and never conducted any illegal searches or made illegal seizures.

The trial began on Monday. It was scheduled for up to eight days.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MONDAY JUNE 14, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the opening day of a federal trial, a prosecutor told jurors Pulaski County Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock kept methamphetamine they could plant on people as part of a scheme to conduct false searches and seizures, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason D. Parman says FBI agents found 5.9 grams of meth at Wallace’s home and half a gram of the drug in a vehicle at Baldock’s home, according to the newspaper report.

Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, says Wallace had the meth while waiting to store it elsewhere, and attorneys for both defendants told jurors the two constables never planted drug evidence on anyone and are innocent, according to the newspaper report.

Wallace and Baldock are charged with conspiring to violate the constitutional rights of people by searching their homes without proper cause and taking money or other property from them, according to court records.

The two also face a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute because of the allegation they planted the meth, which would count as distribution under federal law, according to the newspaper report.

Baldock is also charged with shooting and wounding an FBI agent during the arrest at Baldock’s home in March 2020. Baldock was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, according to court records.

Prosecutor Parman says the investigation into the constables began after three Somerset police officers saw Wallace do something that concerned them, according to the newspaper report.

The FBI later had an informant call Wallace’s drug tip line about a possible drug dealer coming to Pulaski County; however, the supposed drug dealer was an undercover FBI agent who had more than $10,000 in cash in his truck and hotel room, according to the report. Prosecutor Parman says Wallace and Baldock falsely arrested the undercover agent on a charge of public intoxication, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Baldock’s attorney, John Kevin West, says there’s no evidence Baldock agreed to violate people’s civil rights, according to the report. Wallace’s lawyer says it wouldn’t have made sense for Wallace to plant drugs with other police on the scene, and pointed out Wallace didn’t steal any of the money the undercover FBI agent had when he arrested him, according to the report.

Prosecutor Parman says other witnesses will testify at trial about the constables stealing property and arresting them without cause, or conducting unconstitutional searches, according to the newspaper report.

The trial is being held in U.S. District Court in London. It could last up to eight days.