New Circle Road/KY 4 to see delays due to mowing operations June 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers should be aware of scheduled mowing operations for New Circle Road/KY 4 on Tuesday, June 22. These will occur on the Inner Loop along the cable barrier from around 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Operations will start with Richmond Road/US 25 at milepoint 14.851 and go to Versailles Road/US 60 at milepoint 4.611.

- Advertisement -

A mobile lane closure will be in place for the left/fast lane. Travelers should expect short term delays and take an alternate route if possible.

Any work and closures are scheduled tentatively and could change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.