COVID vaccine clinic set June 25 at Pride Services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wild Health will host a free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic at the Pride Community Services Organization on June 25, 2021.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wild Health and offer our community the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a safe and affirming space during Pride Month,” said Carmen Wampler-Collins, Executive Director of the Pride Community Services Organization.”

- Advertisement -

The clinic is located at 389 Waller Ave STE 100, Lexington, KY 40504, and will be open from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit: https://kyvax.wildhealth.com.

Patients who are 17 & under will need to bring a completed parental consent form to their vaccination appointment or be accompanied by a parent/guardian who can complete the consent form on-site, at the clinic.

The Parent Consent Form is available at: https://kyvax.com/minor_consent.