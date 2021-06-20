Lexington man finds acceptance and faith through LGBTQ+ Ministry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – During the month of June, members of the LGBTQ+ community members share their stories of pride and resilience.

For one man, his story began at a young age where he sought help from his local church that ended up showing him the door. JT Hulan says he grew up catholic in Louisville and attended church most Sundays with his family. From a young age, he said he knew that he was different.

- Advertisement -

“My family was OK with me coming out of the closet. Moms attitude basically was..Yea that’s nice dear pass the potatoes. My family has always been totally supportive,” says Hulan.

Hulan says he was never kicked out of his family home for being gay. However, it quite the opposite from his church home.

“He had basically told me I needed something better to do on Sunday mornings. It was hard to deal with when you’re raised in a faith and you’re taught love. Then in one swoop its like a door shut in your face,” recalls Hulan.

He tells ABC 36 News that he even contemplated taking his own life during his teen years on more than one occasion.

“In the back of my mind always knew that society, the world itself was against me. You always had to be hidden,” says Hulan.

A few years ago, Hulan stumbled upon a booth operated by Historic Saint Paul Catholic Church at a Pride Festival in Lexington. The catholic LGBTQ+ ministry seemed too good to be true for Hulan. After a lot of hesitation and a little faith, he finally decided to step foot in a church.

“It was instant love and I felt like I could breathe. I was home again,” says Hulan.

Now Hulan is not only a member but a leader at his new home

“Love one another. That’s what god wanted,” says Hulan.

To learn more about Saint Paul Catholic Church, click the link here.