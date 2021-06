LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was shot and killed overnight Friday into Saturday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Mill and Short Street.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

The coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Raymar Webb.

This is right around the bars downtown, so police say it was busy and there was a large crowd when they got there. No one else was hurt.

There isn’t a suspect at this time.