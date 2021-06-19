East Jessamine high school teacher arrested, faces rape charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Jessamine County High School teacher was arrested in Lexington, accused of raping a minor.

According to the arrest documents, Jason Sharp allegedly had sex with a minor younger than 16-years old.

According to his teaching profile on the school’s website, he’s a high school math teacher at East Jessamine High School.

Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore says he’s aware of the arrest and will assist police if anything is needed from the district.

It’s unclear if the alleged assault victim is a student of his or not, but the documents say it happened in Fayette County.

Sharp was arrested and booked into Fayette County Detention Center Friday.

Sharp is facing rape, sexual abuse and sodomy charges.

Bond is set at $10,000 dollars.