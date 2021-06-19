Deteriorating grave of Union general refurbished by veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, a general from the Union Army was honored for his service during the Civil War.

In addition, also for the historic announcement he made in 1865.

- Advertisement -

After the war, general Gordon Granger headed to Texas, the last confederate state in the US.

There on june 19th 1865, he read aloud General Order Number 3 to people in the state.

It stated that the slaves were free. This is why Juneteenth is june 19th.

Overtime Grangers monument had deteriorated over time.

On Saturday, the refurbished monument was re-dedicated.

“Juneteenth is a day like july the 4th. In which we celebrate our freedoms and this is just another aspect of that,” says Roger Hurt with the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.

While Granger had been from New York, the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War say he was buried here in Lexington because his wife was from here.