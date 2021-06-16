Two Lexington gas stations robbed at gunpoint, police believe incidents are related

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after two gas stations in Lexington were robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, they were dispatched to Thornton’s on Georgetown Road just before 1:30 a.m. Police say that when they arrived, the clerk told them a man pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the gas station with an undetermined amount of cash.

A few minutes later, just after 1:40 a.m., police say they were dispatched to Speedway on Leestown Road, where they received a similar story. The clerk at Speedway gave police a similar suspect description and also told police that this suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. According to police, the clerk told them that the subject fired shots as he left Speedway with the entire cash drawer.

Police are investigating the robberies. Police tell us that they believe the two incidents are related.