State’s COVID positivity rate still can’t break 2%; no ‘red’ counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s positivity rate continued to be unable to break the 2% barrier Wednesday.

Meanwhile, due to delays with the federal reporting database, the state did not issue vaccination report Wednesday, June 16.

- Advertisement -

The positivity rate was 2.07%, up slightly from 2.05% Tuesday but down from 2.08% Monday, according to the state’s daily COVID report.

The state continues to have no ‘red’ counties and only eight in the ‘orange’ category. The vast majority are in yellow.

The state reported four coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky’s overall death toll since the pandemic hit to 7,175.

The state also confirmed 233 new cases of COVID-19, 55 of which were children 18 or younger.

Of the total cases, the state said 238 people were in the hospital, up from 232 Tuesday, 65 are in ICU, down from 70 Tuesday, and 35 are on a ventilator, unchanged from Monday and Tuesday.

For Wednesday’s #COVID19 report and positivity rate visit KYCOVID19.KY.GOV.