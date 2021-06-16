Sheriff’s deputy involved in injury collision in Marshall County

BENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an injury collision with another vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say it happened on US 641 near Interstate 69 at the intersection of Mayfield Highway (KY 58). KSP says it happened around 3:15 p.m.
The southbound lanes of US 641 were closed at Mayfield Highway (KY 58) for approximately two-hours, according to KSP.
Additional details of the collision weren’t immediately available from State Police. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Aaron Jestes.