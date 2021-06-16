Rowan County I-64 rest area wins Best Maintained award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The rest area found on the westbound lanes of I-64 in Rowan County was announced as the “best maintained” in Kentucky for 2020.

“One thing that all travelers appreciate is a well-run, well-maintained, easily accessible rest area where they can stop, relax and enjoy a respite from the road,” said Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, who presents the Best Maintained Rest Area Award each year.

- Advertisement -

This is the rest area’s fifth time being recognized in the award’s 22-year history. The award is given based on unannounced quarterly inspections by the Transportation Cabinet.

Opened in 1979, the rest area offers various services for travelers in need of a break. These include clean restrooms, drinking water, snack machines, well-lit parking, picnicking and a pet walking area. Visitors can also enjoy eye-catching landscaping, including bedding plants grown by Little Sandy Correctional Complex inmates as part of a horticulture program.

Community Services Project Inc. (CSP), a nonprofit that trains and employs around 400 disabled workers in the Commonwealth, operates all roadside rest areas in the state. Close to a third of the workers help maintain Kentucky’s 16 rest areas, seven welcome centers and four truck rest havens.

To celebrate the award, certificates were given to CSP employees and Department of Highways District 9 employees. This district includes Rowan County.

“Rest areas contribute to the safety mission of the Transportation Cabinet,” said State Highway Engineer James Ballinger. “Driving for long periods is tiring. We all need some time to get off the road, stretch our legs and get refreshed. At the same time, our rest areas leave an impression on the public. For many of those traveling west on I-64, this rest area will be among their first stops in Kentucky. Thanks to the hard work of CSP and our own Roadside Environmental Team in the Department of Highways, the impression they take with them will be a good one.”

District 9 Chief Engineer Steve Gunnell praised the facility staff whose hard work brought the award back to the district.

“We appreciate the teamwork you’ve shown among yourselves and in working with the Cabinet to make these rest areas the best they can be,” Gunnell said. “And, I want to thank our district staff, who have gone the extra mile in working with CSP on facility needs, especially our beautification efforts.”