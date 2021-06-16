Nineteen schools added to Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers Network

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) Network will add 19 new family resource and youth services centers. This service gives administrative support, technical assistance and training to local school-based centers.

These centers’ main goal is to take down barriers to learning as a way to enhance student academic success. There are currently 856 centers working with around 1,200 schools.

“FRYSC has been a beloved institution in our commonwealth for over 30 years,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Many Kentucky schools have had the access to the services provided by the program and have witnessed positive outcomes for students, families and our local communities. It’s gratifying to know that 19 additional schools will be added. This will only strengthen the impact the FRYSC network is already making.”

CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander stated, “The FRYSC program’s impact across the commonwealth is considerable. Their goal of identifying and removing non-academic barriers to learning is important to serve both students and teachers in promoting academic and personal success. The partnership between FRYSC and state and local education partners impacts many areas, including promoting parent involvement, family literacy, kindergarten readiness, drug risk awareness and improved academic performance.”

The Kentucky General Assembly’s support is adding to the grant that funds these centers. For the first time since 2018, these added funds will let the 19 new schools be added to the FRYSC network. At least 20% of the students at each school meet qualifications for free or reduced-cost meals, shared FRYSC Director Melissa Goins.

“These youth services do much more, including referrals to health and social services; career exploration and development; summer and part-time job development for high school students; substance use education and counseling; and family crisis and mental health counseling,” Goins said.

The recommended new centers to be added include:

Region School District Center Name 2 Warren County Jody Richards Elementary 3 Jefferson County Barret Traditional Middle School 3 Jefferson County duPont Manual – Crimson Center 3 Jefferson County George Unseld Early Learning Center 3 Jefferson County Newcomer Academy 3 Jefferson County The Bridge at McFerran Preparatory Academy 3 Jefferson County Grace M. James Academy 3 Jefferson County Schaffner Traditional 4 Boone County Conner Middle School 4 Boone County North Pointe Elementary 4 Boone County Randall K. Cooper High School 4 Boone County Steeplechase Elementary 4 Boone County Thornwilde Elementary 5 Oldham County Centerfield/Crestwood Elementary 5 Scott County Great Crossing High School 5 Woodford County Woodford County High School 5 Woodford County Woodford County Middle/Safe Harbor 10 Fayette County Veterans Park/Brenda Cowan Elementary 10 Madison County Daniel Boone Elementary/Boonesboro

The 19 schools were recommended by the FRYSC to be added to its network. The applications were then reviewed, scored and ranked by a panel of reviewers from CHFS, the Kentucky Department of Education, local school districts and numerous community agencies and partners, including Save the Children, the Berea Center for Excellence in Learning Through Service, Serve Kentucky, The Prichard Committee and University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension.