MSU professor Adam Yungbluth passes away

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Adam Nicholas Yungbluth, 39, of Vernon Circle, Morehead, Kentucky, husband of Melissa Lee Yungbluth, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, at home.

Born Nov. 8, 1981, in Mason, Ohio, he is the son of William John Yungbluth Jr. and Joy “Cookie” Schell Yungbluth; brother of Amanda Hatter; brother-in-law of Adam Hatter, all of Mason, Ohio; and son-in-law of Tommy and Pamela Lee of Mineral Bluff, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Yungbluth received a Master of Fine Arts in Ceramics from the University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics and Sculpture from Miami University in Ohio. He was former co-owner of St. Petersburg Clay Company in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Adam and Melissa met at Ole Miss while pursuing graduate degrees and moved to Morehead five years ago.

Yungbluth was a visiting assistant professor of ceramics at Morehead State University since August 2016. A longtime member of the National Council on the Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA), He was a nationally recognized ceramic artist. He participated in numerous juried, invitational and solo exhibitions across the county. He believed exhibitions taught him lessons he could pass on to students—lessons that could not be learned from a textbook or lecture. After more than twenty years of working with clay, he continued his passion for learning, staying relevant, teaching and mentoring.

In addition to being immersed in the art world, Adam and Melissa enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and spoiling their favorite canine children, Sonar and Jet.

A memorial service may be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up an MSU scholarship in his name to benefit art students. Announcement forthcoming.

Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351, is caring for arrangements. Send condolences or sign the guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.