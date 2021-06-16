UPDATE: 46-year-old man identified as victim in fatal crash; car was stolen

UPDATE, POSTED 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The driver killed in the accident Thursday afternoon has been identified as 46-year-old Michael D. Mason, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

The coroner said Mason died from multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., according to the coroner.

Police said that at about 1:15 p.m., an officer drove past a gray Toyota Camry, that later was discovered to be stolen, and observed the driver who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel in a lane of travel on the outer loop of New Circle Road at Liberty Road.

As the officer circled back to investigate, the vehicle began traveling in traffic. At approximately 1:19 p.m., the officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop near Eastland Parkway, police said.

The vehicle slowly turned right onto Eastland Parkway then began increasing speed, refusing to stop for the officer. The officer immediately advised the dispatch center that he was not pursuing the vehicle and turned the opposite direction onto Martha Court, police said.

At approximately 1:21 p.m. police and fire department personnel were dispatched to an injury collision at the intersection of Gayle Drive and Eastland Parkway.

The preliminary investigation found that the same gray Toyota Camry was traveling on Gayle Drive, disregarded the stop sign, and was struck by a pickup truck and then a SUV.

Police said the investigation has revealed the Toyota Camry was stolen.

The Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police Special Operations (Collision Reconstruction Unit) at (859) 258-3663.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 2:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who was fleeing a traffic stop was killed when the car he was driving went through a stop sign and was T-boned by vehicles driving in opposite directions on a busy residential street, according to Lexington Police.

According to Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon, the accident happened at 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Gayle Drive and Eastland Parkway. The passenger car driven by the man who died was eastbound on Gayle and went through the stop sign at Eastland Parkway when it was struck by a Ford pickup and a Lexus SUV, police said.

The passenger car and the Lexus ended up in the yard at 1801 Gayle Drive. The man who was killed had to be cut from his vehicle, according to firefighters.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No names have been released.

According to Gordon, the case began a short time earlier when an officer on patrol notice the man slumped at the wheel of his car on New Circle at Liberty Road. The officer turned his car around to try to get behind the vehicle but when traffic started moving, the man drove off with traffic.

The officer stayed behind him and tried to make a traffic stop toi check on the man when the man sped off, turning onto Eastland Parkway near Winchester Road, Gordon said.

The officer did not give chase, which is police policy, especially in a case where neighborhood streets are involved, according to Gordon.

As the officer started back on patrol, he heard a dispatch about an injury accident and when he heard the vehicle descriptions, said he feared the accident involved the man he’d tried to stop, according to Gordon.

“We don’t know why he fled,” Gordon said of the man. “We weren’t chasing him. Hopefully that’s something we can find out in the investigation. It’s sad.

“That is a pretty busy area through there,” Gordon added.