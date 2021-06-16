Lexington man going viral on Tik Tok for comedy skits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What started as a way to pass the time at work…quickly turned into something much more.

“At the end of the day I just want to put a smile on everyone’s face. I just want to make people laugh” said Joseph Samaan.

Lexington’s Joseph Samaan is the owner of a gas station in Powell County. He says he and his brother decided to join the app Tik Tok, hoping to make a few people laugh at their comedy skits.

“We were having a lot of fun making videos in the store and enjoying ourselves during our free time and ever since then it takes one video and you want to make more. It gets really addicting” said Samaan.

But it wasn’t just a few…after posting a video of a customer at his gas station wearing a mask with the mouth cut out of it…it went viral and got more than 2 million likes.

The video even ended up being featured on an episode of MTV’s show Ridiculousness.

That viral video skyrocketed Samaan to Tik Tok stardom, with a following now of 1.2 million people.

“It’s just seeing how much you achieve, you would never think, you know, a million followers is a ton and I never would have thought that would have happened to me” said Samaan.

He says he never imagined his love for comedy would get him this far, but it’s encouraging him to pursue even more of his dreams.

“You know it’s just opening more avenues. I want to get into acting, do stand up comedy, it makes me want to do things I never thought i could do.”

And he is hoping his videos will inspire others to do the same.

“It was never in my wildest dreams that I could think I’d have such a big following and the main thing is just focus on yourself, try not to worry about what everyone else thinks, if you’re having fun and you’re posting then it’s all going to come together, it always does” added Samaan.