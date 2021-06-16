KY 1162 to close for slide repair June 17

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists who use KY 1162 in Morgan County will need to find a different route on Thursday, June 17. The road will be closed to repair a slide. The project location is at milepoint 0.7, under a mile east of the KY 191 intersection.

Work will start around 7 a.m. and is expected to be finished close to 7 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

Since no marked detour will be posted, drivers are advised to take KY 191 and KY 1000 as an alternate route.

Less than 125 vehicles uses this section of KY 1162 every day.