KSU professor elected MANRRS national president

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dr. Marcus Bernard, an associate professor of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology at Kentucky State University (KSU) has been elected as the national president of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANNRS).

“I wish to congratulate my friend Dr. Marcus Bernard on his election as national president of MANNRS,” Commissioner Quarles said. “The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is a huge supporter of this organization, which aims to increase opportunities for underrepresented groups in agriculture. Since the time when my late mother taught at Kentucky State University, I have always felt connected to the mission of MANNRS and KSU. I am looking forward to working with Dr. Bernard not only in my role as Agriculture Commissioner, but also as president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.”

Before taking on this position, Dr. Bernard was the director of the Rural Training and Research Center for the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund in Epes, Alabama. He finished his doctoral studies at the University of Kentucky in Rural Sociology and Medical Sociology.

“It is an honor to serve as president-elect for National MANNRS,” Dr. Bernard said. “As MANNRS president, I pledge to be the greatest ambassador for Kentucky and Kentucky State University possible. I look forward to working with Commissioner Quarles at both the state and national levels to advocate for the future of our agricultural industry.”

MANNRS is a non-profit organization that promotes academic and professional advancement by empowering minorities in agriculture, natural resources and related sciences.