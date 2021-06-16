City of Augusta passes LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Augusta on Wednesday passed a Fairness Ordinance with a 5-to-1 council vote, adding sexual orientation and gender identity to discrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations, according to the Fairness Campaign.
Augusta became the 22nd municipality in Kentucky to approve a Fairness Ordinance, according to the Fairness Campaign.
The ordinance was introduced by Augusta City Councilmember Dana Bach. Augusta is the first municipality in Bracken County to adopt LGBTQ protections, according to the Fairness Campaign.
Two additional Kentucky cities have partial Fairness Ordinances that extend some LGBTQ discrimination protections, Ashland (housing protections) and Cynthiana (housing and public accommodations protections), according to the Fairness Campaign.
Here are the twenty-two Kentucky municipalities that have approved local Fairness Ordinances: Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), Newport (2020), Crescent Springs (2021), and Augusta (2021).
Despite growing bi-partisan support in the Kentucky General Assembly, a Statewide Fairness Law has never received a vote. Two Statewide Fairness Laws have already been pre-filed for the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly, according to the Fairness Campaign.
The U.S. Senate is currently considering the national Equality Act, which passed the House of Representatives, which would extend similar LGBTQ discrimination protections across the country.