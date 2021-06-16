UPDATE: Medina Spirit sample to be flown to New York, Baffert to pay

UPDATE POSTED JUNE 16, 2021 AT 5:11 P.M.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin Circuit Court judge has ordered the owner of Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert to pay to have a sample from the Kentucky Derby winner flown to New York on a private jet.

- Advertisement -

The Herald-Leader newspaper says the judge also ordered two representatives of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and two representatives of Baffert and Amr Zedan’s Zedan Stables to accompany the frozen urine sample. This comes after a previously sent blood sample shattered before it could be tested.

Medina Spirit is facing disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner after blood tests determined the horse had a prohibited level of the drug betamethasone in his system after the race.

Baffert says the drug was in an ointment applied to Medina Spirit to treat a skin condition.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 8, 2021 AT 3:55 P.M.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is fighting back (21-CI-456 (Baffert v. KY Horse Racing Commission) Complaint 21-CI-456 (Baffert v. KY Horse Racing Commission) Mtn for Temporary Injunction).

He’s filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court seeking more testing on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit as part of his claims the horse did not violate drug testing because of vagueness in state regulations.

Following his win in the Kentucky Derby, the colt tested positive for an anti-inflammatory — betamethasone — which isn’t allowed in a horse’s system on race day.

Baffert has argued the substance was in a cream used to treat a skin condition and not from an injection.

He claims in his lawsuit the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s rules don’t specify the application of the drug through a cream is illegal. Baffert contents the urine samples could prove the substance came from an ointment and not an injection.