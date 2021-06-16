Area residents among 49 chosen for state leadership program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — Leadership Kentucky is proud to announce the members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.
Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities.
Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as form lifelong relationships and visit new places.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November, and Lexington/Frankfort in December.
The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture, and government.
This year’s class includes 49 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:
- Alonzo Allen — Scott County — Lean Business Solution, LLC
- Kelly Anderson — Jefferson County — Baptist Healthcare System, Inc.
- Thomas Bolton — Jefferson County — Maker’s Mark
- Ben Brandstetter — Boone County — Brandstetter Carroll Inc.
- Jesse Brewer — Boone County — Boone County Fiscal Court
- John Brothers — Fayette County — CHI Saint Joseph Health
- James Caudill — Perry County — Fahe
- Russell Coleman — Oldham County — Frost Brown Todd, LLC
- Yukie Cooper — Fayette County — Gray Construction
- Lisa Crowe — Clark County — Barnes & Noble College
- Aaron Crum — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center
- Chris Crumrine — Fayette County — University of Kentucky
- Megan Damron — Pulaski County — BB&T Now Truist
- Beth Davisson — Jefferson County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
- Jamie Dittert — Fayette County — Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC
- Amy Doane — Fayette County — Bluegrass Care Navigators
- Tiffany Drury — Anderson County — Bluegrass Community and Technical College
- Rob Duncan — Fayette County — Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- Zach Dunlap — Calloway County — US Bank
- Amy Elliott — Franklin County — Kentucky Power
- Ken Groves — Jefferson County — Anthem BCBS Kentucky
- Julie Hager Love — Bullitt County — Kentucky United Methodist Homes for Children
- Kim Halbauer — Jefferson County — Fifth Third Bank
- Kelly Holland — Fayette County — Merck & Co., Inc.
- Darlene Howell — Floyd County — East Kentucky Network, LLD DBA Appalachian Wireless
- William Hunt — Pulaski County — City of Somerset / Somerset Police Department
- Brett Keene — Pike County — Community Trust Bank, Inc.
- Eric King — Fayette County — University of Kentucky
- Sharon LaRue — Jefferson County — Kentucky Foundation for Women
- Brien Lewis — Fayette County — Transylvania University
- Alyssa Manning — Jefferson County — Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation
- Jeff Maxwell — Simpson County — Logan Aluminum, Inc.
- Leigh Mayes — Jefferson County — Norton Healthcare
- Ann-Phillips Mayfield — Fayette County — Northwestern Mutual, Lexington Office
- Derrick Miller — McCracken County — Tennessee Valley Authority
- Josh Mullins — Knott County — Hindman Settlement School
- Mike Norman — Jefferson County — Kentucky Science Center
- OJ Oleka — Jefferson County — Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities
- Garnett Phelps — Jefferson County — Brown-Forman
- Cravens Priest — Warren County — English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley
- Angela Rowe — Rowan County — MSUTeach/Morehead State University
- Eileen Saunders — Jefferson County — LGE-KU
- Jordan Smith — Calloway County —Murray State University
- Ryan Underwood — Jefferson County — Association Professionals, Inc.
- Alethea West — Christian County — Hopkinsville Community College
- Ryan White — Casey County — Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment
- Ethan Witt — Fayette County — Eastern Kentucky University
- Debbie Zuerner — Daviess County — Owensboro Health
- *Honorary Member: Taunya Eshenbaugh— Jefferson County — Delta Dental