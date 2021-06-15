Pedestrian dead after getting hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after getting hit by a car in Lexington.

Police responded to a report of an injury collision just before 1 a.m. on New Circle and Woodhill Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. The pedestrian, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the people involved in the collision have not been released at this time. The Lexington Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.

New Circle Road is shut down in this area as police investigate.