More than 2,600 from 50 states expected for Lutheran Women’s convene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Plans are being finalized for the 39th Biennial Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Convention, June 24-27, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.

The LWML is an official auxiliary of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Since 1942, the LWML has focused on affirming each woman’s relationship with Christ, encouraging and equipping women to live out their Christian lives in active mission ministries, and supporting global missions.

The theme of the convention is “Running the race … Looking to Jesus” based on the Bible verses from Hebrews 12:1-2.

The women and men of the LWML meet every two years to vote on the mission goal for the next biennium and the mission grants that are funded by donations to the mission goal. The proposed mission goal is $2,150,000 and there are 34 mission grant proposals on the ballot from all around the world.

Thursday night’s opening worship service is open to the community and will be led by Rev. Dr. David P. E. Maier, Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LCMS) Michigan District President. Over 2,600 women, men & children are expected to travel to Lexington from every state in the union including Alaska and Hawaii.

Many activities will happen during the day on Thursday including an early morning prayer service, blood drive, seminars for district leaders, and servant events. Two of the activities are assembling food kits for Love the Hungry, a Christian volunteer organization feeding people throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana; and making no-sew fleece pillows and lap robes for Grace Works, a Christian organization helping their neighbors with food, shelter, and support in Williamson County, Franklin, Tennessee.

The LWML is excited about being in Lexington, Kentucky. Many are planning to take advantage of the tours around the Lexington area and visit this beautiful state. Thank you for your hospitality.

