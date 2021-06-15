Lane closures on Harrodsburg Road in Jessamine County on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alternating lane closures on a stretch of Harrodsburg Road (US 68) in Jessamine County are scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The closures will be for survey work for an upcoming safety project between Brooklyn Road (milepoint 0.066) and Pekin Pike/KY33 (milepoint 1.508), according to the state.
The work is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Flaggers will be on site to guide and direct motorists. Traffic will be able to pass through the work zone.
Motorists could be delayed periodically for up to 15-minutes at a time during the scheduled hours of work, according to the state.
