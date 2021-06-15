Hardin County couple convicted of Medicaid fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday an investigation and prosecution by his Medicaid Fraud Unit resulted in the conviction of 37-year-old Cameron Johnson and 40-year-old Latonya Johnson for defrauding the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program, better known as Medicaid.

As an employee of Medicaid, Cameron Johnson together with Latonya Johnson, a representative for a juvenile Medicaid recipient, submitted fraudulent timesheets for Cameron Johnson between May 3, 2011, and January 13, 2014.

During this time, the two were married and shared the illegally obtained funds with their household.

On June 1, 2021, in Hardin County Circuit Court, Cameron Johnson pleaded guilty to three years, diverted for five years, for devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud Medicaid of $300 or more, a Class D felony.

On June 8, 2021, Latonya Johnson pleaded guilty to three years, diverted for five years, for the same charge.

They were also ordered to pay $8,083.13 in restitution to Medicaid.