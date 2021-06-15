Elks Lodge destroyed by fire in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Cynthiana Elks Lodge 438 was destroyed by fire overnight, according to the lodge.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Charles Carson, the fire started on the first floor and might have been burning for one or two hours before someone noticed. The fire department received the call around 1:28 a.m. and the first unit was there in six minutes.

The lodge, located on US 62 east, was destroyed. Additionally, a member’s motorcycle was around the back and still covered in rubble.

There were two firefighters who had minor injuries battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. According to Chief Carson, it will be difficult to identify due to the large size of the building.

Beyond the 450 lodge members, this loss is very tough on the community. The lodge had just started events back up in the 28-year-old facility after a year of pandemic restrictions. It was used for various events and gatherings such as lunches, parties and recently a yard sale.