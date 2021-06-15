Christmas in July 6K, run for a cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Christmas in July 6K is back this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very exciting,” said Verne Kern, race director.
The annual walk/run benefits Tates Creek Presbytarian Church in Lexington which partners with Mill Creek Elementary School and will help fund a Christmas party and other events.
This year’s event is for people of all ages, including a kids run called the Little Kringle. All kid participants will receive gift cards for Raising Canes and a participation medal.
“I know there’s a couple runners in the community that are in their early 80’s that will be there,” added Kern.
According to Kern, you can expect Christmas music, sno cones, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
“One thing that we did that’s unique is we have different businesses in the community donate presents or items, we wrap them, and we place them along the course,” said Kern.
Racers can then snatch up a present along the course.
It’s $25 if you register by midnight Tuesday, June 15. Prices go up by $5 after. Kids are $5. Registration will be available online up until the day before the event.
T-shirts and awards for winners will be handed out.
The event will take place at Coldstream Research Park on Saturday, July 24. To register, click HERE.