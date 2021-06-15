Christmas in July 6K, run for a cause

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Christmas in July 6K is back this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very exciting,” said Verne Kern, race director.

- Advertisement -

The annual walk/run benefits Tates Creek Presbytarian Church in Lexington which partners with Mill Creek Elementary School and will help fund a Christmas party and other events.

This year’s event is for people of all ages, including a kids run called the Little Kringle. All kid participants will receive gift cards for Raising Canes and a participation medal.

“I know there’s a couple runners in the community that are in their early 80’s that will be there,” added Kern.

According to Kern, you can expect Christmas music, sno cones, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

“One thing that we did that’s unique is we have different businesses in the community donate presents or items, we wrap them, and we place them along the course,” said Kern.

Racers can then snatch up a present along the course.

It’s $25 if you register by midnight Tuesday, June 15. Prices go up by $5 after. Kids are $5. Registration will be available online up until the day before the event.

T-shirts and awards for winners will be handed out.

The event will take place at Coldstream Research Park on Saturday, July 24. To register, click HERE.

 

Previous articlePedestrian dead after getting hit by car in Lexington
Next articleScott County turns to familiar face as fire chief
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!