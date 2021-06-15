Artists ‘take over’ city offices, help expand services, outreach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three local artists are now working inside Lexington city offices to help government employees explore new ways to engage residents and develop creative new projects.

“The artists are here! I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that creates for our community and our employees,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

CivicLex, Blue Grass Community Foundation and the City are working together to create a “Civic Artist-in-Residence” program.

“At CivicLex, we know that creative thinking can help us find new ways of bringing together residents and city government,” said Richard Young, Executive Director of CivicLex. “Reinforcing trust in Democracy must be rooted in building relationships, and we are so excited that LFUCG has seen the potential for this program to do just that.”

Although this program is new to Lexington and a first for Kentucky, civic artist-in-residence programs are a nationally-recognized model for developing new approaches to transforming city government. The program is funded, in part, by a federal Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Blue Grass Community Foundation is excited to partner in this endeavor. Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts are highly competitive, so receiving this award in Lexington is a testament to the innovative and important work of CivicLex, the vibrancy of our arts community, and the openness of city government to look at creative, fresh approaches to the delivery of services to residents,” said Lisa Adkins, Foundation President and CEO.

The program was developed over the past 18 months by a 26-member Advisory Committee that included city employees and community members. The Advisory Committee solicited applications from Fayette County-based artists and selected three finalists who will work in the Environmental Quality and Public Works, Social Services, and Finance departments.