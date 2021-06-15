Artist sought to turn railroad overpass into art

Artist compensation is $12,000. This compensation is all-inclusive and should cover the artist fee, all materials including paint and ultraviolet protection, and rental of any equipment required for the installation of the mural.

- Advertisement -

Project Site

The selected project site includes the concrete abutments on both sides of Southland Drive that create the underpass for the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The walls are currently poured concrete and are in suitable condition for murals to be painted directly onto the surfaces.

There will be a site visit with interested artists to view and discuss the project on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 10 am. Artists are not required to attend, but this will be an opportunity to ask questions about the project and site.

In an effort to reinforce Southland Drive as Lexington’s ‘Music Row,’ the mural should be inspired by music, whether literal or purely abstract. The mural should be colorful and highly visible from a distance.

Artists may submit up to three preliminary design proposals for the mural and must provide examples of past work using this online form.

Three artists will be selected to deliver a detailed scale painting of their design for consideration and will be paid $500 for such. One artist will be selected for the $12,000 mural commission.

Artists will retain copyright to the submitted designs.