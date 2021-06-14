UK’s Chabad of the Bluegrass hosts first in-person event Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jewish community in Kentucky is gathering together in-person again for the first time more than a year.

At UK’s Chabad of the Bluegrass, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says Monday night’s prayer and celebration is in memory of the most influential rabbi in modern history, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson.

Litvin says at Chabad they’re gathering around the table for the first time since the pandemic and celebrating Schneerson’s teachings of strength and light.

“Especially with a Farbrengen, which is what this event is, a gathering when we’re supposed to inspire each other, warm each other, it’s hard to warm someone from across the room,” Rabbi Litvin said. “So many Jewish holidays, we weren’t able to have that warm family feeling gathered around, talking to one another, and to have that back is so incredibly meaningful.”

It was also a part of a national night of prayer and remembrance with Fargrengen’s like the one at Chabad of the Bluegrass going on across the country.